CBSE supplementary practical exam 2023 to be conducted from July 6, details here

CBSE Supplementary practical exam 2023 dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released supplementary practical exam dates today, June 27, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice at cbse.gov.in

According to the official notice, the practical exam for Class 10, 12 will be conducted from July 6 to July 20, 2023 in the schools for regular candidates and for private candidates.

CBSE Supplementary practical exam 2023 venue details

For regular candidates, practical exams will be conducted in their schools while for private candidates, practical exams shall be conducted in the exam centres fixed for theory exams in the supplementary exams. In case, if in any exam centre, the facility for the conduct of practical exams in a particular subject is not available, the concerned regional office may make necessary arrangements for conducting the practical exam in a nearby exam centre, reads the official notice.

Students appearing in the practical exam are required to contact their schools/exam centres before July 6, 2023 with a copy of their result/mark sheet and admit card.

The board has already released CBSE Class 10, and 12 supplementary exam date sheet. The Class 10th supplementary exam is scheduled to be held from July 17 to July 22 and the supplementary exams for Class 12 will be conducted on July 17, 2023. The examination for both Classes 10th and 12th will commence at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm on all days. Candidates can check the official site of CBSE for more latest updates.