OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023 out on ofssbihar.in, check how to apply for BSEB intermediate admission

Follow us on Image Source : BSEB OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023 download link

OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023: The first merit list for admission to the intermediate classes has been released today, June 27. Students who have registered for the Bihar Intermediate Admission 2023 can check the merit list/selection list at ssbihar.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to Bihar Schools and Colleges across the state. The admission procedure will start from June 27 to July 3.

According to the official notification, those who have been selected for admission to the merit list but fail to complete the admission procedure will be removed from the Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) and will not be considered for inclusion in the subsequent merit list.

OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023: List of documents required at the time of admission procedure

Class 10th Marksheet, Certificate, or equivalent School Leaving Certificate (SLC) Character Certificate Migration Certificate, if any Passport Size Coloured Photograph

OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of OFSS - ofssbihar.in Click on the link that reads, 'Details of First Selection Cutoff Percentage Marks – Stream wise 2023' It will take you to a new page where you need to select your district and click on show The list of school/colleges will appear on the screen along with the cut-off marks Candidates can apply for admission procedure after checking cut-off marks

OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023: Who is eligible to apply?

Students who have passed class 10th or equivalent exam from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply for the admission procedure.

For submitting an online Common Application Form (CAF), the candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs. 350/- along with the application details. The direct link to the application is given below.

Bihar Intermediate Admission 2023