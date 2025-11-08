Gujarat Board announces class 10 and 12 exam dates; check schedule The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be held in the morning session from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm, with each subject carrying 80 marks, except for vocational courses.

Gandhinagar:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. Exams are scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exams will be held in the morning session from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm, with each subject carrying 80 marks, except for vocational courses. Key subjects include Science on February 28, Social Science on March 4, Basic Mathematics on March 6, and Standard Mathematics on March 9.

Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science stream exams will also start on February 26 and continue until March 13, with afternoon sessions from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Major subjects include Physics (February 26), Chemistry (February 28), Biology (March 4), and Mathematics (March 9).

Each paper will be divided into Part A, an OMR-based section with 50 multiple-choice questions for 50 marks, and Part B, descriptive questions for 50 marks.

For Class 12 General and Vocational streams, examinations will be held in the afternoon from 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm between February 26 and March 16. Meanwhile, Sanskrit exams will be conducted in two categories: Pratham exams from February 26 to March 3 (morning session), and Madhyama exams from February 26 to March 13 (afternoon session).

Online registration open

The Gujarat Board has also begun the online registration process for students appearing in the February 2026 exams. This includes students of Class 10, Class 12 (General, Science, Vocational, U.U. Basic streams), and Sanskrit Pratham and Madhyama exams. The last date for submitting exam forms with the regular fee is December 6, 2025, until midnight. Schools have been directed to assist students in completing the forms and verifying details to ensure smooth registration.

The Board has instructed all schools to ensure the proper conduct of examinations and to communicate the schedule to students in a timely manner. Officials have urged students to regularly check the official GSEB website for updates and detailed date sheets.