Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 date sheet released: Check schedule

Good news for students appearing in the Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) 10th and 12th exams 2026. The Meghalaya Board of School Education has officially released the date sheet for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. Students can check and download the official date sheet from the MBOSE website mbose.in.

Meghalaya Class 10 Exam 2026

The class 10 board exams will begin on 30th January 2026 and conclude on 11th February 2026. All exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Date Subject Time 30 January, 2026 English 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 2 February, 2026 Science 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 4 February, 2026 Health & Physical Education / Computer Science / Vocational 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 6 February, 2026 Social Science 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 9 February, 2026 Mathematics / Special Mathematics 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 11 February, 2026 Indian Languages / Additional English 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Meghalaya Class 12 Exam 2026

The class 12 board exams are scheduled from 18th February 2026 to 13th March 2026. Exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.