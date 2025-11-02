Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 date sheet released: Check schedule

Good news for students appearing in the Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) 10th and 12th exams 2026. The Meghalaya Board of School Education has officially released the date sheet for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. Students can check and download the official date sheet from the MBOSE website mbose.in.
Meghalaya Class 10 Exam 2026
The class 10 board exams will begin on 30th January 2026 and conclude on 11th February 2026. All exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|30 January, 2026
|English
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|2 February, 2026
|Science
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|4 February, 2026
|Health & Physical Education / Computer Science / Vocational
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|6 February, 2026
|Social Science
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|9 February, 2026
|Mathematics / Special Mathematics
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|11 February, 2026
|Indian Languages / Additional English
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Meghalaya Class 12 Exam 2026
The class 12 board exams are scheduled from 18th February 2026 to 13th March 2026. Exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|18 February, 2026
|English
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|19 February, 2026
|MIL / Alternative English
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|20 February, 2026
|Sociology
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|23 February, 2026
|Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technology-IV
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|24 February, 2026
|Vocational Subjects
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|25 February, 2026
|Alternative Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|26 February, 2026
|Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technology-V
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|27 February, 2026
|History / Geology / Accountancy
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|2 March, 2026
|Political Science / Chemistry / Vocational
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|3 March, 2026
|Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technology-VI
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|5 March, 2026
|Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|6 March, 2026
|Mathematics
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|9 March, 2026
|Computer Science / Information Science Practical
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|10 March, 2026
|Physical Education
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|11 March, 2026
|Music (Western) / Psychology
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|12 March, 2026
|Human Science / Statistics
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|13 March, 2026
|Home Science
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM