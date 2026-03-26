Ram Navami School Holiday: Are schools closed today? Students must check state-wise list here

New Delhi:

Ram Navami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals marking the birth of Lord Rama, falls on Thursday, March 26, this year. On this occasion, devotees offer prayers and do puja rituals in temples and communities. In general, Ram Navami is recognised as a gazetted holiday in several states. On this day, schools, colleges, banks and government offices are closed in some parts of the country, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Are schools closed today for Ram Navami? Check state-wise list

Delhi Public School declares school holiday

"It is hereby informed that Delhi Public School RK Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar shall remain closed on Thursday, March 26, on account of Ram Navami. Further, the holiday scheduled in the school calendar on Friday, March 27, stands cancelled, and the school shall function on that day as usual," the announcement read.

Apart from Delhi, other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan usually declare it a school holiday. However, in other states, it depends on the school or local administration, so some schools may remain open.

Uttar Pradesh

As Ram Navami is widely observed in Uttar PRadesh, schools—especially government school —are remain closed as part of the regional holiday calendar.

Bihar

In Bihar, Ram Navami is observed widely and is an important religious holiday, so most schools declare school holiday on Ram Navami.

Jharkhand

Just like Bihar, schools generally remain closed in Jharkhand as the day is included in the state’s festival holidays.

Rajasthan

Ram Navami is widely observed in Rajasthan and so schools are closed for the day as per the academic calendar.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh also, the festival is observed widely and hence most schools follow the state holiday list and might remain closed on Ram Navami.

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh also, the schools general observe Ram Navami as a holiday, especially government institutions.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, many schools—particularly in certain regions—remain closed due to Ram Navami.

Odisha

Ram Navami is observed widely in several areas, with many schools giving a holiday, though it is not uniform.

Know all about Ram Navami

In general, Ram Navami marks the grand culmination of Chaitra Navratri, which starts on the first day of Shukla Pratipada and concludes on the Navami Tithi of the Hindu month of Chaitra. This occasion is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, making it one of the most important Hindu festivals across India. Moreover, Ram Navami highlights devotion, righteousness, and the triumph of good over evil, making Ram Navami a spiritually significant and widely celebrated occasion.

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