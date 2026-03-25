UP: Yogi Government extends Ram Navami holiday to two days; move to ease devotee rush in temples

Lucknow:

In a significant decision respecting public sentiment, the Yogi government has declared an additional holiday on March 27, extending the Ram Navami break to two consecutive days. March 26 was already a designated holiday for Ram Navami, and now March 27 will also remain a holiday. The decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of devotees visiting temples during the festival.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the extension, emphasising the government’s commitment to honoring religious sentiments and ensuring convenience for devotees.

With this move, the state will observe back-to-back holidays on March 26 and 27, providing relief and better arrangements for people participating in Ram Navami celebrations.