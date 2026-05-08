Summer vacation in Delhi schools starts from May 11, special classes for board students till May 23

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Friday announced summer vacation for all government schools from May 11 to June 30. However, the remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will continue from May 11 to May 23 to help them improve learning outcomes and strengthen conceptual understanding.

As per the official notification by the Directorate of Education, the special classes will be organised depending on the availability of teaching staff and school infrastructure. The move from the government has been taken to provide additional academic support to students, especially those requiring extra attention.

Check timing of remedial classes

According to the official notification, the remedial classes will be conducted from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, while teachers will remain on duty from 7:20 am to 11 am. All remedial class period will last for one hour and double-shift schools, the classes will be held in separate wings.

The Delhi government said in the circular that for Classes 9 and 10, schools have been directed to focus mainly on Science and Mathematics and the heads of schools, though, may include other subjects based on academic performance, result analysis and teacher availability.

Check guidelines for remedial classes

The Delhi government said that the schools must ensure special attention for academically weak students and inform parents and students about the schedule through available communication channels. Wearing school uniform during remedial classes is mandatory, and attendance will be marked online.

All the government schools have been asked to obtain parental consent before students attend the classes. The circular stated that the library facilities will remain open during the vacation period for self-study and book issuance.

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