School holidays due to heatwave: Check state-wise summer vacations, revised timings list

New Delhi:

As large parts of India are reeling under an intense heatwave, various states have announced schools closure, early summer break. Odisha government has announced early summer vacation in the state starting from Monday, April 27. The summer vacation in Odisha usually started in May.

State-wise schools summer vacation, revised timings list

In Uttarakhand's Dehradun, all schools will be closed on Monday, April 27. The District Magistrate of Dehradun has declared a holiday for all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres in the district tomorrow.

Schools in Chhattisgarh will have their summer break from April 20 to June 15, West Bengal - April 22 onwards except Darjeeling district.

Meanwhile, in several states, school timings have been revised due to severe heatwave conditions. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, schools will now be operating from 7:30 am to 12 pm, Jharkhand - 7 am to 11:30 am, Patna (Bihar) - upto 11:30 am, Maharashtra - 7 am to 11:15 am, Rajasthan - 7:30 am to 12 pm.

Delhi-NCR schools summer holiday 2026

Delhi - Due to the severe summer conditions, parents and students are wondering whether there will be an early summer break from the scheduled summer vacation which usually starts from mid-May. As per the Directorate of Education academic calendar, summer vacations in Delhi will be from May 11 to June 30, 2026.

Noida, Ghaziabad - In Noida, summer vacations usually start from mid-May.

Multiple stations log heatwave conditions

The IMD initially marked Friday (April 24) as the first isolated heatwave day of the season but later clarified that it was actually the third consecutive day. Officials explained that heatwave classification applies to the entire Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi subdivision. "On Thursday, one station, Rohtak to be specific, of Haryana and Ridge of Delhi, had satisfied heatwave criteria, thus making it the first day. Saturday was the third consecutive day of heat waves," they added.

IMD expects some relief next week

Despite the ongoing oppressive heat, the weather department expects temperatures to ease slightly from Monday. Very light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible from Monday to Wednesday. Maximum temperatures may dip to 38-40 degrees Celsius by the end of next week, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

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