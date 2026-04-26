Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 out at gbshse.in; 94.51% students pass

Panaji:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam result 2026. A total of 94.51 per cent students cleared the Goa Board SSC exam, the pass percentage for the female students was 96.01 per cent, while male students was 93.15 per cent.

How to download Goa Board SSC scorecard at gbshse.in

The Goa Board SSC, 10th result 2026 is now available on the official website - gbshse.in. To download Goa Board SSC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - gbshse.in and click on GBSHSE 10th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. GBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save GBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gbshse.in

Click on GBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

GBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save GBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download GBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

The students can check GBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard pdf at indiaresults.com. To download, click on GBSHSE 10th marksheet PDF link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. GBSHSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save GBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download GBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google play store

Register with required credentials or login with credentials

Click on GBSHSE 10th marksheet PDF link

GBSHSE 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save GBSHSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

For details on GBSHSE SSC result 2026, please visit the official website - gbshse.in.

Also Read : ICSE, ISC results date 2026: When will CISCE 10th, 12th results be out? Direct links