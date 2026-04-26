Pawan Khera moves Supreme Court after Gauhati HC rejects anticipatory bail in Assam CM's wife Case

New Delhi:

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday (April 26) moved the Supreme Court challenging the April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court, which had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a defamation and forgery case against him by the Assam Police. The case was registered by the Assam Police in connection with Khera's allegations that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Himanta Biswa Sarma, possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

Khera filed a special leave petition against the order before the Supreme Court.

Gauhati High Court denies bail to Pawan Khera

On Friday, the Gauhati High Court rejected Khera's anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against him over complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. The order was passed by Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, who had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments this Tuesday.

Rejecting his plea, the court stated that the matter involves serious allegations related to possession of forged documents and noted that the Congress leader maybe trying to evade the investigation, making custodial interrogation necessary to uncover the truth.

The development comes days after the Congress leader's transit bail was rejected by the Supreme Court which asked him to move to Assam court. The apex court also clarified that neither it nor the Telangana High Court will come in the way of the Assam court which will hear the matter.

What are Khera's allegations?

Khera alleged that Sarma's wife has multiple passports and operates businesses in several countries. Khera faced a backlash over his allegations from the BJP, with the Assam Police registering a case against him over Sharma's complaint on April 6.

Khera had moved to the Telangana High Court, showing his residential address in Hyderabad. He had argued that the FIR against him was a political vendetta. Khera was given anticipatory bail by the high court on April 10, but it was stayed by the Supreme Court later, which asked him to move to Assam court.

Also Read: Setback for Pawan Khera as Gauhati High Court denies bail in case by Assam CM's wife

Also Read: Passports shown by Congress leader Pawan Khera against Assam CM's wife are 'fake': MEA sources