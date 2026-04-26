Gujarat Titans mow down CSK to register first-ever win at Chepauk, back among winning ways

New Delhi:

Led by a wonderful bowling effort and a measured outing with the bat, the Gujarat Titans handed the Chennai Super Kings a drubbing in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, April 26. After Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Jason Holder kept the Super Kings restricted to 158/7, Sai Sudharsan's calculated knock took the Titans home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This was GT's first win at the Chepauk after failing to win a contest in the previous two outings. This was a complete performance from the Titans, who are back among winning ways after having suffered back-to-back defeats.

GT bowlers put CSK in early trouble

On a pitch that demanded adaptability, CSK batters went hammer and tongs against a highly disciplined bowling from the GT pacers. Kagiso Rabada was the chief destructor as he took 3/25 in his three overs. He landed the initial blows, removing Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel in a single over to send CSK into early trouble.

CSK were forced to bring in Sarfaraz Khan as their impact sub as early as in the fourth over, and he fell on the first ball, top-edging one to Mohammed Siraj before Dewald Brevis miscued one to covers off Manav Suthar. CSK were in huge trouble at 37/4 after 8.2 overs and were forced to play catch-up for the whole innings.

Gaikwad, Dube fight back with skipper giving team something

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube put in a fight. They batted the overs out, rebuilt the things to find something in the end. Dube made 22 from 17 balls, while Gaikwad carried the innings. He made an unbeaten 74 from 60 balls after a launch in the final few overs that took CSK to 158/7.

Sudharsan takes GT home

If the opening half was dominated by the bowlers, the chase turned into a display of measured aggression, with Sai Sudharsan delivering a masterclass in adapting to conditions. His fluent 87 off 46 balls anchored the Gujarat Titans’ comfortable pursuit of 159. On a surface that had earlier required caution, Sudharsan struck the right balance between patience and attack, targeting the loose deliveries while respecting the variable bounce.

He was well supported by captain Shubman Gill, who contributed a brisk 33 off 23 balls before being dismissed by Noor Ahmad. The opening pair added 58 runs, effectively putting the game beyond Chennai Super Kings during the Powerplay. Gill looked in fine touch, blending elegance with aggression, and his departure did little to stall the momentum.

Fresh from a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous game, Sudharsan continued his rich vein of form, showcasing an array of strokes—particularly against pace—to keep the scoreboard moving. The left-hander’s seven sixes highlighted his dominance on a pitch where CSK’s batters had struggled earlier. Jos Buttler played the ideal supporting role, finishing unbeaten on 39 off 30 balls as the Titans cruised to 154 for 1, completing the chase with 20 balls to spare.

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