'Focus on ground, welfare schemes': Nitin Nabin lays out BJP's 2027 UP strategy in meet with CM Yogi

Lucknow:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday held a meeting with party's office-bearers and district presidents in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, chalking out the strategy for assembly elections due early next year. Nabin chaired the meeting hours after he arrived in the state capital for a two-day visit to review party's preparedness for the 2027 polls.

The meeting was attended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary, party's national general secretary BL Santosh, state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, and other senior leaders and legislators.

During the meeting, the BJP chief said he was confident that the saffron party will return to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term with a "thumping majority"; however, he said leaders and the karyakartas must focus on strengthening the organisation at the ground-level, reaching out to every village and household.

The welfare schemes launched both by the central and state governments must reach to every voter, Nabin directed the MPs, MLAs and state ministers. He also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying the INDIA bloc members have resorted to 'negative politics' to divert the public's attention, but stressed that they will fail miserably.

"The SP and the Congress have no issues. They are indulging in negative politics to distract the people. We should not fall into the opposition's trap. Our focus must remain on working for Uttar Pradesh's development," Nabin said, while calling for a repeat of BJP's performance in the 2017 and the 2022 assembly polls.

Riding on the Modi wave, the BJP had secured a historic victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, winning over 300 of the 403 assembly constituencies. The saffron party was able to retain power for second straight term in the 2022 assembly poll, winning 255 seats.

However, the BJP suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections after the Samajwadi Party won 37 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Akhilesh's party remains confident of repeating its performance in the 2027 assembly polls, using its PDA (Backwards, Dalit and Minority) formula and banking on the 10-year anti-incumbency against the BJP.

But the BJP seems confident of retaining Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most MPs to the Lower House, after its historic victory in West Bengal.

ALSO READ - 'Ram bhakton ki agnipariksha mat lo': CM Yogi warns of 'zero tolerance' on Ram Temple donation theft case