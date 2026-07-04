Jacob Bethell's whirlwind innings propels England to stellar victory over India in the second T20I

MANCHESTER:

India and England continued their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the second T20I. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4th, and the clash saw England register a thrilling victory as Jacob Bethell propelled the hosts to a brilliant win.

The game began with India coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma coming out to bat. While Vaibhav departed on a score of 14 runs, Abhishek scored 43 runs in 24 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer put in a good showing, amassing 37 runs in 22 deliveries, whereas Ishan Kishan scored 49 runs in 40 deliveries. In the first innings, India posted a total of 190 runs on the board.

As for England, Sam Curran was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Jofra Archer, Will Jacks, and Liam Dawson took one wicket each as well.

Jacob Bethell puts forth exceptional showing to help England win

Speaking of the run chase, England opened its innings with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler coming out to bat. The hosts got off to a horrid start to the clash as both Salt and Buttler departed for ducks in the game. After the subpar start, it was the performance of Harry Brook that stabilised the innings for England as the skipper scored 39 runs in 15 deliveries.

More to follow...