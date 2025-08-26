One-third of school students take private coaching; urban areas lead, reveals CMS Education survey The primary objective of the CMS: E was to generate national-level estimates of average expenditure on school education and private coaching during the current academic year.

The Centre’s Comprehensive Modular Survey on Education (CMS: E), part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), has shed light on key trends in school education across India. The survey, which collected data from over 52,000 households and nearly 58,000 students, highlights enrollment patterns, expenditure on education, sources of funding, and the rising prevalence of private coaching, especially in urban areas.

Government schools dominate enrollments, especially in rural areas

Government schools continue to be the backbone of school education in India, accounting for 55.9% of total student enrollments nationwide. The share is even higher in rural areas, where two-thirds (66%) of students attend government schools compared to just 30.1% in urban regions. Private unaided recognised schools account for nearly 32% of total enrollments.

Significant cost differences between government and private schools

While only 26.7% of students in government schools pay course fees, a staggering 95.7% of students in non-government schools do so. The average household expenditure per student in government schools stands at Rs 2,863, which is significantly lower than the Rs 25,002 spent in non-government schools.

Course fees constitute the largest expense for families, averaging Rs 7,111 nationally, with urban households paying significantly more (Rs 15,143) compared to rural ones (Rs 3,979). Additional costs such as textbooks, uniforms, and transportation also reflect this urban-rural expenditure gap.

Private coaching: A growing trend, more prevalent in urban areas

Nearly 27% of students across India engage in private coaching, with a higher incidence in urban areas (30.7%) compared to rural regions (25.5%). Urban households also spend more on coaching (Rs 3,988 annually) than rural households (Rs 1,793). Coaching costs escalate with education level, reaching nearly Rs 10,000 per student annually at the higher secondary stage in urban areas.

Family funding remains primary source of education finance

The survey finds that 95% of students’ education expenses are primarily funded by household members, a trend consistent in both rural and urban settings. Only 1.2% of students rely on government scholarships as the main funding source.

Important notes on survey methodology

The CMS: E differentiates itself from previous surveys by separately accounting for spending on private coaching and classifying anganwadi centres under pre-primary education. While providing national estimates, caution is advised when interpreting sub-national data due to sample size and statistical limitations.

The full report of the Comprehensive Modular Survey: Education is available on the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s website.