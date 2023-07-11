Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
CUET UG 2023 Result soon: Anxious students post memes, hilarious Tweets

CUET UG 2023 Result is expected to be out this week. However, there are no official updates regarding the release date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of CUET and NTA for latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2023 19:32 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Result soon

CUET UG 2023 Result, NTA CUET UG 2023 result download date and time: Over 14 lakh students are waiting for the announcement of CUET UG 2023 Results. However, there is no official intimation regarding the release Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 date and time. According to the media reports, the results will be declared by this week. Once it is declared, students will be able to download Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 result from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in keying their application number, date of birth, etc. 

With the announcement of the result, it is expected that the testing agency will release the list of CUET UG 2023 toppers. The final answer keys will also be released after the announcement of the results. 

CUET UG 2023 Result: Students asking NTA 'Why are results taking time?'

It's been 52 days after the commencement of the exam. There is no clue about the release of the NTA CUET UG 2023 results. Anxious students asking NTA on social about the release of the result and some creative youngsters are also not shying away from expressing their anxiety through hilarious memes, tweets, and social posts. Let's check these tweets.

This year, the CUET UG 2023 exam was conducted between May 21 and June 23 in nine phases in 387 cities across the country and 24 cities outside India. A total of 14,90,000 candidates registered for the exam. The exam was conducted in various languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Urdu, among other languages.

Initally, the provisional answer keys were released on June 29 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till July 1. After receiving several requests from the candidates regarding various mistakes in the provisional answer key. The testing agency revised the provisional answer key for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 and asked candidates to write to NTA  indicating possible errors without any fee. 

 

