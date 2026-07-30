Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up SC Judges Bill, RS to discuss Public Exams Amendment Bill today

New Delhi:

Amid ruckus by the Opposition members, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lower House witnessed high drama and a fiery war of words as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling government. And now the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate marked by sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over paper leaks and the police action against student protesters.

The discussion on the Bill is likely to begin at 2 pm and is expected to continue for nearly seven hours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Mukul Wasnik are among the Opposition members expected to participate in the debate.

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