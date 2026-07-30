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Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up SC Judges Bill, RS to discuss Public Exams Amendment Bill today

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

The discussion on the Bill is likely to begin at 2 pm and is expected to continue for nearly seven hours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Mukul Wasnik are among the Opposition members expected to participate in the debate.

Lok Sabha to take up SC Judges Bill, RS to discuss Public Exams Amendment Bill today.
Lok Sabha to take up SC Judges Bill, RS to discuss Public Exams Amendment Bill today. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Amid ruckus by the Opposition members, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lower House witnessed high drama and a fiery war of words as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling government. And now the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate marked by sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over paper leaks and the police action against student protesters.

The discussion on the Bill is likely to begin at 2 pm and is expected to continue for nearly seven hours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Mukul Wasnik are among the Opposition members expected to participate in the debate.

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'No shots fired, tear gas was used': Jitendra Singh rejects Rahul Gandhi's student shooting claim

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

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  • 9:42 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Rajya Sabha to take up Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026

    The Rajya Sabha is also expected to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, increasing fines, providing for Special Task Forces to investigate examination-related offences, and establishing Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials. The House is also scheduled to consider and pass the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to further amend the MSME Development Act, 2006.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What papers will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today?

    In the Rajya Sabha, papers will be laid by ministers representing the Ministries of Culture, Earth Sciences, Communications, Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and External Affairs. The Upper House will also table the same two reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and hear statements from Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the implementation of parliamentary committee recommendations.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Lok Sabha will begin proceedings at 11 am

    As per the List of Business, the Lok Sabha will begin proceedings at 11 am with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by Ministers from the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation. The House will also receive two reports of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, including reports on "India's Role and Presence in the Arctic and Antarctic Regions" and the action taken by the government on recommendations relating to the future of India-Bangladesh relations.

     

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha all set for another crucial legislative day

    Amid a stormy note, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are all set for another crucial legislative day on Thursday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha is likely to consider the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, along with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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