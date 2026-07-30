Delhi govt to drop legal action against NEET paper leak protesters, detainees to be released after review

New Delhi:

The Delhi government said on Thursday that no adverse legal action will be taken against people who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar, but pointed out that protection will not be extended to those with criminal antecedents, as mandated by a Supreme Court order.

In a release issued by Delhi's Home Department, the government further said if a person was detained or arrested during the agitation, then he or she will be released, but only after a review. Releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously, the order read.

"Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account," the order stated. "This is issued with the approval of Hon'ble Lt. Governor of NCT of Delhi."

Earlier, states such as Bihar and Assam had also taken a similar decision following the CJP's decision to end its agitation after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position of Union Education Minister over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination.

CJP's warning to Centre

While withdrawing their agitation, the CJP also said the government has decided to withdraw cases against those involved in the protest in Delhi and other states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the CJP has repeatedly claimed that cases against the protesters have not been withdrawn yet.

The CJP has also threatened to relaunch its protests if the government fails to fulfil its promises. The CJP has also criticised the government over appointing Pralhad Joshi as the interim Union Education Minister, with its founder Abhijeet Dipke calling him as a 'weird man'.

"If the Education Minister of the country applauds rapists, this means another weird man has been brought in after removing Dharmendra Pradhan. What message is being given to the country? They cannot do anything else because their party is full of goons," Dipke said, while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

"People like Ram Rahim (a rape convict) come out on parole during their tenure. This government supports goons and rapists," he added.

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