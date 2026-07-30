'Can't hide behind closed doors': Kharge lambasts PM Modi, Amit Shah over July 20 incident in Delhi

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday lambasted the government over handling of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and irregularities in NEET (UG) examination, and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 incident in the national capital.

Speaking in the Upper House after the anti-paper bill was tabled, the veteran Congress MP said Shah "cannot hide behind closed doors", while saying the government needs to present the truth over violence against students during the Jantar Mantar protest.

Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked students and youth to teach his government a "lesson once again" if they don't speak up over NEET paper leak.

"In this bill, only the figures kept changing. Nothing is going to happen with that. You have included provisions like higher fines, harsher punishment, special task force, fast track courts etc. This is not going to make any difference," Kharge said during the debate on anti-paper leak bill.

"It will make a difference as to how you will conduct this examination and how you will prepare without paper leak, it depends on that... To bring this strong law, we had put forth the demand for it in 2024 itself. But then you did not accept our point," he added.

Kharge even alleged that people associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are heading education institutions across India, seeking their removal; however, this caused a massive uproar in the Upper House, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs hitting out at the Congress national president.

Kharge also referred to 'manusmriti' in his address, but it led to a uproar in the House after which Union Minister JP Nadda urged Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radhakrishnan to expunge his remarks on the text, saying it can create unrest in society.

Meanwhile, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after it received the Lok Sabha's nod. The bill was tabled by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who said the bill was brought by the government "in right earnest and was open to constructive suggestions from all quarters".

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