Realme launches 8GB+128GB variant of its P1 smartphone: Details here

Realme recently launched its P1 smartphone in India. During the launch, the smartphone was offered in three different RAM and storage variant combinations. Now, the company has launched a new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone. With this, Realme P1 is now available in three variants. Here are all the details about the newly launched Realme P1 variant.

Realme P1 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant India price and availability

The Realme P1 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available in two colours: Phoenix Red and Peacock Green. It is priced at Rs 17,499 and can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme’s official eStore.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 500 discount on this device and the company is also offering a Rs 1,000 discount via a coupon code on its official website.

Realme P1 specifications

The Realme p1 is powered by Dimensity 7050 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and Rainwater smart touch capabilities. On the camera front, the Realme P1 gets a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Other features of the smartphone include a 3.5mm headset jack, 2 nano SIM card slots, a Type-C port, 2 microphones, and more.

Meanwhile, Realme has introduced two new smartphones in India, the Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G, as a part of its Narzo lineup. These smartphones feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

