Indira Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: List of leaders who have won Lok Sabha elections from different states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, every contender starts making efforts to build electoral ground in his respective constituency or state to ensure victory in the polls, but, there are some politicians, who don't need to focus on any specific constituency or state as their political influence goes beyond geographical barriers of a state or constituency. These politicians hold the capacity of winning any given seat in any state ridding their popularity and acceptability among the people in the pan-India. However, the larger credit for their success goes to their respective party. If Congress is strong in a particular region, its leader can win any state in the region, regardless he hails from another state.

Usually, a party fields its top leaders to a different state from where they belong and in some cases, they contest more than one seat. It can be understood by the poll victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi constituency. PM Modi, who belongs to Gujarat, but fought from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and won twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi contested from two seats Vadodara (Gujarat) and Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections 2014 and registered victory in both constituencies.

Here is the list of politicians who have contested Lok Sabha elections from two or more states:

Name Constituency/State Narendra Modi Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Vadodara (Gujarat) Rahul Gandhi Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) and Wayanad (Kerala) Indira Gandhi Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Medak (then in Andhra Pradesh, now in Telangana) and Chikmagalur or Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Balrampur, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi (Delhi), Gwalior, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) and Gandhinagar (Gujarat) Sonia Gandhi Rae Bareli, Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) and Bellary (Karnataka) PV Narasimha Rao Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), Hanamkonda (then in Andhra Pradesh), Ramtek (Maharashtra) and Berhampur (Odisha) Lal Krishna Advani Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and New Delhi (Delhi) Sharad Yadav Madhepura (Bihar), Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) Chaudhary Devi Lal Sikar (Rajasthan) and Rohtak (Haryana) George Fernandes Muzaffarpur, Nalanda (Bihar) and Bombay South (Maharashtra) Sushma Swaraj South Delhi (Delhi) and Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Santosh Mohan Dev Silchar (Assam) and Tripura West (Tripura) Kanshi Ram Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) and Hoshiarpur (Punjab) Jaswant Singh Jodhpur, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) and Darjeeling (West Bengal) Meira Kumar Sasaram (Bihar), Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) and Karol Bagh (Delhi) Buta Singh Moga, Ropar (Punjab) and Jalore (Rajasthan) Subramanian Swamy Mumbai North East (Maharashtra) and Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Avtar Singh Bhadana Faridabad (Haryana) and Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) Uma Bharti Khajuraho, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) Chandresh Kumari Katoch Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Kangra (Himachal Pradesh)

Also read: Prajwal Revanna reacts for first time on obscene tapes scandal, says 'truth will prevail soon'