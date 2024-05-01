Nepal announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Paudel named captain

Nepal announced their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. The star batting all-rounder Rohit Paudel is named captain to lead a strong 15-member squad for the mega tournament in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.
Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
More to follow...