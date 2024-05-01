Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Nepal announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Paudel named captain

Nepal announced a strong 15-member squad for the ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 with young all-rounder Rohit Paudel leading the team. Nepal are placed in Group D where they face top teams Sri Lanka and South Africa, and clash against Netherlands in their opening game on June 4.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 18:50 IST
Nepal cricket team
Image Source : CAN/X Nepal cricket team players during an unofficial T20I game against West Indies A in April 2024

Nepal announced their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. The star batting all-rounder Rohit Paudel is named captain to lead a strong 15-member squad for the mega tournament in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.

Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

More to follow...

