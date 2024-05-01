Why retailers are ceasing OnePlus smartphone sales in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus

Recently, several reports have surfaced regarding the halt in the sale of OnePlus smartphones across India. Allegedly, the South Indian Organized Retailers Association (ORA) has said to have decided to cease selling OnePlus smartphones, wearables and tablets from today i.e., May 1, 2024, onwards. However, OnePlus has responded to these claims and said that they are working to resolve the concerning situation actively by collaborating with the retailers.

The reports further suggested that various retailers in India have decided to boycott offline sales of OnePlus products due to grievances. But in response to these developments, OnePlus has issued a statement and affirmed its commitment to addressing the concerns which were raised by the retailers and finding an amicable resolution.

Response from OnePlus

In an official statement, OnePlus said that they have received the support of India's trusted retailers for the past 7 years and they appreciate it. At present, the company has been working with its partner retailers to resolve the identified issues. The company said that they are fully committed to strengthening their partnership further in the country. However, the consumer tech company has not said anything regarding the sale of smartphones via offline channels which has been halted from May 1.

Concerns of the retailers

As per the information available, the retailers have complained to OnePlus that they are giving low profit margins. Furthermore, the company has also delayed the processing of warranty as well as service claims.

Concerned about the low profits, the retailers had to decide to stop selling OnePlus products in the retail market.

As per the report, 4500 stores of 23 retail chains will be affected by the decision. All these retail chains are from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Organized Retailers Association (ORA) has further said that last year they faced many problems in selling OnePlus products, which has not been resolved yet. This was because of the delay in processing the warranty and the company further claims that the customers have to face resentment, which has become another additional burden for them.

Users can buy OnePlus smartphones and other products online from the Amazon India store.

