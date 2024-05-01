Why is Matheesha Pathirana not playing in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 game?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chennai Super Kings players in the IPL 2024

Sam Curran won the toss as Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Punjab Kings field the same playing eleven but Chennai Super Kings made two major changes to their starting eleven with Matheesha Pathirana missing out.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that Pathirana suffered a niggle and Tushar Deshpande is missing out due to a niggle. The star bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Richard Gleeson came into Chennai's starting eleven as replacements.

"We would have fielded first, but we weren't exactly sure," Ruturaj Gaikwad said after losing the toss. "Always tough defending here with a lot of dew, but the fact that we won by 78 runs shows a lot about the team, we'll be missing out on Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande today. We'll have to get there early and make a good score. Every game is important. Pathirana has a slight niggle, Deshpande isn't well, so we've Shardul and Richard Gleeson makes his debut."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

More to follow...