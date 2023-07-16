CUET 2023 UG results DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Over 22,000 candidates bag perfect score

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET 2023 UG results announced

CUET UG 2023 results, CUET UG 2023 download direct link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test (UG) –2023 results. Students who appeared in the exam can download subject-wise results of CUET UG 2023 from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) 2023 in computer-based test mode for 14,99,790 unique registered candidates who opted for 64,35,144 test papers. The exam was conducted in nine phases for admission in the academic session 2023-24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from May 21 to July 5 at various exam centres. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu were among the regional languages that were included in the question paper's medium of 13 languages, allowing candidates from many regions to participate in their choice of medium in their own medium and feel comfortable to write and understand the pattern/method of the examination.

According to the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), there were a total of 8,03,644 male, 6,96,130 female, 16 transgender, 4716 PwD, 678445 general, 150698 SC, 106287 ST, 499124 OBC, 65206 EWS unique candidates who applied for this year. The testing agency also shared the numbers of subject-wise 100 percentile scores.

In the CUET UG Result 2023, more than 22,000 students achieved 100 percent, with English scoring at the highest level, followed by Biology, Biological Studies, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry with 4,850 candidates. The results can be downloaded followed by the easy steps below.

CUET UG 2023 results: How and Where to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the 'login' button It will take you to a new window Now enter your application number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the login button CUET UG 2023 results will appear on the screen Download and save CUET UG 2023 results for future reference

