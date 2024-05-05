Board Result 2024: CBSE issues DigiLocker access codes, Class 10 and 12 results soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Result 2024

CBSE Board Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a six-digit Access Code based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts. After successful activation, students can access their digital academic documents under the 'Issued Documents' section of their DigiLocker accounts. The board also informed that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared “shortly”.

These codes are being provided to schools through their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and distribute the Access Codes to individual students.

Why is access code needed?

"The results of Board Exam-2024 will be declared shortly. The student-wise access code file is being made available to the schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where the schools can download and transmit the access codes to individual students," a notification published on cbse.gov.in reads.

A six-digit access code is required to activate accounts. Students will need to contact their schools to receive their codes.

DigiLocker is a platform used by central boards to provide digital copies of board mark sheets and certificates to students. For the past several years, CBSE has been creating DigiLocker accounts in advance for Class 10 and 12 students in advance to provide academic documents through CBSE's digital repository, 'Parinam Manjusha,' as soon as results are announced.

Steps to download access code

Step 1 Schools must visit the link - https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/public/auth/login and login using the LOC credentials and select 'Login as School' from the dropdown.

Step 2 Click on the 'Download Access Code file' option on the left panel of the screen. A new screen will appear from where schools can download the PIN:

For Class X students - Click on Download Access Code for Class X.

For Class XII students - Click on Download Access Code for Class XII.

Step 3 After downloading the file, school can share the Access Code individually with the respective students in a secure manner. Also, a User Manual to guide the students in accessing the DigiLocker is available on the same page.

DigiLocker access has also been extended to the students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad. The students of these schools can access their digital academic documents via DigiLocker.

Website to check your results

On the result day, students can check their Class 10 and 12 final exam marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. The board exam roll number, school number and admit card ID will be required to check marks online.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th scorecards?

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the respective link of CBSE Class 10th, and 12th result

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

CBSE Class 10th, 12th scorecards will appear on the screen

Check and download it for future reference

Notably, the CBSE does not disclose the identities of its board exam toppers. The board will release the number of candidates in each class, pass percentage, gender-wise results, and other details in the notification. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on results.

When was exam held?

About 39 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Board 10 and 12 board examinations. CBSE Board 10 exam was conducted from 15 February to 13 March and Class 12 exam was conducted from 15 February to 12 April. The examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days.

