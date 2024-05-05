ICSE, ISC result date, time announced: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday informed that it will be announcing the results for the Indian School of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 examinations at 11 am on May 6. Students can check their results at the official website -- results.cisce.org. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Board and this page to get the CISCE 10th and 12th Results live updates.

What documents will students require to check their results

Unique ID

Index Number

CAPTCHA

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

Go to the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required. Enter your unique ID, index number and the security code displayed on the screen. Log in and check your board exam result.

The CISCE also plans to provide the results to schools in a digital format. School principals will be able to access the results by entering the school code and password on the CISCE careers portal.

This year the CISCE exams were ridden with problems. Class 12 Psychology exam, scheduled for March 27, was postponed citing the loss of question paper packets at one of the centres. The exam was later conducted on April 4 at 2 PM.

Earlier on February 26, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had postponed the class 12 board exam for Chemistry citing unforeseen circumstances, amid reports of a question paper leak. However, the board did not confirm the paper leak.

