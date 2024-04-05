CISCE ISC Class 11, and 12 revised syllabus released for academic session 2025-26, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CISCE ISC Class 11 and 12 revised syllabus

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the syllabus of classes 11 and 12 for the academic years 2025 and 2026. According to the new syllabus, various vocational subjects have also been introduced at the ICSE level under Group 3 from 2025 onwards. Along with the class 12th syllabus, the class 11 syllabus also have been uploaded on the official website for the academic year 2024.

The ISC vocational subjects in group 3 comprise an Assistant Beauty Therapist (59), Assistant Hair Stylist (61), Basic Data Entry Operator (67), Dietetic Aide (71), Cashier (74), Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator (75), and Auto Service Technician (96). Moreover, vocational subjects will now also include robotics and artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the CISCE has proposed an optional recommendation to include ‘Contemporary Studies’ as a component of Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) to enhance educational transactions.

The syllabus of the following subjects of classes 11 and 12 has been revised for the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

Class XII ISC Year 2025 Examination

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

Commerce

Accounts

History

Geography

Political Science

Sociology

Psychology

Legal Studies

Note: The syllabus and the scope of the remaining subjects for the ISC Year 2025 Examination, remains the same.

Class XI ISC Academic Year 2024-25

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

History

Note: The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects, remain unchanged.

How to check CISCE ISC Class 11, and 12 revised syllabus 2024?

Students can check the revised syllabus for Class XII - ISC Year 2025 Examination and Class XI - ISC Academic year 2024-25 on the official website, cisce.org under the tab ‘Library (Publications)’. Students can also directly access the ISC Class 11th and 12th revised syllabus 2025 by clicking on the provided link given below.

ISC Class XII Revised Syllabus 2025

ISC Class XI Syllabus 2024-25

This year, ISC Class 12th exams were conducted between February 12 to April 3. However, the board had to postpone the psychology paper due to the loss of a question paper packet at one of the centres which was conducted on April 4. Before this, the Chemistry exam for class 12 was also rescheduled to March 21 due to unavoidable circumstances.