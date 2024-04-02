Board Results 2024: UPMSP and CBSE to announce class 10th, 12th results soon, check state-wise result list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Class 10th, and 12th exam Result 2024 for various board date and time

Board Result 2024 date and time: Board exams are an important part of the Indian education system, and they are conducted at both national and state levels for students in classes 10th and 12th upon completion of their courses. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) conduct the national-level boards. Meanwhile, various state boards have either completed their examinations or are about to complete them for classes 10th and 12th. As a result, students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results. You can check the result date and time for state-wise class 10th and 12th board exams.

Bihar BSEB Class 10th, 12th Result Declared

A few days back, the Bihar Board published class 10th and 12th results. In Class 10th board exams, Girls outperform better than boys. According to the results, a total of 4,52,302 students got the first division, 524965 got second and 380732 students got third division in BSEB Class 10th exams. On the other side, class 12th exam results showed a remarkable increase in the overall pass rate, reaching 87.21 per cent, the highest in the last five years.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 date and time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj, is likely to release class 10th, and 12th results soon on its official website. The evaluation process for answer sheets has already been completed on March 31, 2024. Students can access the results on the official website of UP Board, once it is out. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result date and time

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10th and 12th results. As per media reports, the results will be out in May. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of CBSE Class 10th, and 12th results.

Maharashtra Class 12th Result date and time

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, will soon be released on the official website. As per the last year's track, the class 12th results are expected to be announced by May 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2024 for the Commerce, Arts, and Science streams.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 date and time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the results of class 10th or SSLC. It is expected that the exam authority will announce the results in May 2024 tentatively. However, there is no confirmation on the release of Karnataka SSLC results.

Telangana 10th SSC and Inter Result Date And Time

Telangana board SSC, and Inter result 2024 are expected to be announced by May 2024. The details about the Telangana SSC result 2023 date and time will be shared by the board officials in due course. Students are advised to keep checking on the above websites for the latest information.

Andhra Class 10th, 12th Result date and time

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Intermediate Education will announce the SSC and Intermediate results in May 2024. However, the exact date and time are yet not confirmed. The students are advised to stay tuned to the official website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.

Details mentioned on Board Exam 2024 Marksheet

Board Name

Roll Number/Seat Number

Name of Student

Division

Subject Codes

Subject names and marks obtained

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

