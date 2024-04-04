Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 date and time: When and where to download results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 soon

Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 date and time: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the results of the 2nd Pre-University Examination (2nd PUC 2024). As per media reports, the results will be released by next week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 date and time.

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on April 3, which was found to be a piece of fake news. The president of the Karnataka Board dismissed the rumours surrounding the declaration of the 2nd PUC result on April 3, as per a local newspaper. He stated that a fake press statement issued in the name of the board created confusion among the public. It is also stated that the date and time for the declaration of Karnataka's 2nd PUC result will be fixed once the evaluation of the marksheet is complete.

Results expected to be announced through a press conference

It is expected that the board will announce the Karnataka PUC 2nd results through a press conference along with the list of toppers for all streams including Arts, Commerce, and Science, pass percentage, and other details. Once Karnataka PUC 2nd result 2024 is out, the candidates will be able to download their results using their roll number and other details on the login page. Students can download their results using registration number, and subject combination.

Board warns students against fake information circulating on social media

Karnataka Board has cautioned students and parents against the misinformation spreading on social media. The board advised students and parents to visit the official website of the board only for accurate updates regarding Karnataka's 2nd PUC result date and other examination-related information.

How to download Karnataka PUC 2nd result?

Visit the official website of Karnataka result, karresults.nic.in

Click on 'PUC exam result'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, and stream name and click on login

The result will show up on the screen

Download Karnataka PUC 2nd result and save it for future reference

