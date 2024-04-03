Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024: When will 2nd Pre-University Certificate results be announced?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 soon

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) will soon release the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate exam. According to the media reports, the results will be announced in the third week of April. Once the results are announced, the students can download their results from the official website, karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Not to fall for any misleading and unauthorised information

Students are advised not to fall for any misleading and unauthorized information on social media about the results. For authentic information about Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 date and the relevant information about the results. Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

What is marking procedure for Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024?

To pass the 2nd Pre-University Certificate exams, the candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Students who will miss the minimum marks requirement by a small margin will be promoted by giving grace marks. Teachers can only give 5 per cent grace marks. Candidates who get fewer marks will have to appear for the compartment exams. Students failing in all subjects will have to repeat the year.

How to check Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024?

Visit the official website, karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Click on the 'result' link

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your result credentials

Download and save Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 for future reference

ALSO READ | Board Results 2024: UPMSP and CBSE to announce class 10th, 12th results soon, check state-wise result list

How to download Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 via SMS?

If candidates face difficulty while downloading the Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 online due to a heavy server or any other reason, they can opt to check their results via SMS. We have provided simple steps below to guide you on how to download the Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 using SMS.

Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone

TYPE 'KAR 12' space and mention your registration number

Send it to 56263

Then, you will receive a message from the board which will include the scores of the subjects and overall marks obtained in the class.

ALSO READ | KCET 2024 admit card to be released on THIS date! check latest updates

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent. The performance of girls was better than boys. The pass percentage among girls was 80.25 while among boys, it was 69.05 percent. Karnataka's 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while theory exams were conducted between January 25 and February 10. The results were declared on April 21 wherein 6,83,563 students appeared for the exam.