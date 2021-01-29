Image Source : PTI Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam to be held from May 24: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021: The Karnataka government has announced the dates for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021. The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exams will be conducted from May 24 till June 10, the State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the state government has decided to hold regular classes for students of classes 9, 10 from February 1.

The Education Minister had also announced the tentative dates for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021. The examination for Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam this year will be held from June 14 to June 25. The class 10 exam for Karnataka Board will be held in the state at various centres.

The decision was taken in consultation with the state Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, keeping in mind the health and educational future of the students, based on the experience we have gained so far.

"We held a discussion with the Health Minister (K Sudhakar) and COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee members...at the meeting it was decided to start full-day classes for class 9, 10, first and second year PUC (class 11 and 12) students from February 1," Suresh Kumar said.

S. Suresh Kumar had earlier announced that the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 would start in June's first week. And now the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021 would begin from May 2021.

Latest Education News