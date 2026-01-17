Bangladesh lose seven wickets for 22 runs as India win by 18 runs in U19 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh looked set for an easy win against India in the U-19 World Cup 2026 at Bulawayo before a dramatic collapse. Vihaan Malhotra starred after the rain break with four wickets as India staged a stunning comeback to win by 18 runs.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Bangladesh were heading towards a comfortable win over India in the U19 World Cup 2026 before they fumbled and choked at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Indian bowlers, particularly Vihaan Malhotra was ruthless after the rain break, claiming four wickets to turn the tide for India. Courtesy of his heroics, India scripted a sensational comeback, winning the match by 18 runs.

Chasing a revised target of 165 runs in 29 overs, the Bangla Tigers were cruising, courtesy of a sensational knock from captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim. He made 51 runs off 72 balls and was on the verge of taking the team home before wickets fell like a house of cards, which allowed India to register their second successive win in the tournament.

Batting first, India struggled to get going as well. However, it was once again Vaibhav Suryavanshi who kept the scoreboard ticking and kept India in the hunt. The 14-year-old made 72 runs off 67 balls, when all the other batters were struggling around him. Towards the fag end, keeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu made 80 runs off 112 balls, as India posted 238 runs in 49 overs.

The knock was considered to be extremely slow given modern cricket dynamics, but ultimately, it was key for India as it helped India score a defendable total on the board. It also helped the team with the DLS score.

Vihaan adjudged POTM

After the game, Vihaan was adjudged the Player of the Match. Speaking about bowling the death overs, the youngster noted that he backed his yorkers and was happy to get the job done in such thrilling matches.

“They needed boundaries in the end and I backed my strength of bowling yorkers. I back my skill - I can bowl yorkers and I can defend this score, just believe in God. Playing a game like this.. We chose cricket to be in games like this and being in one is a great opportunity,” Vihaan said in the post-match presentation.