Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Delhi
  3. GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI becomes 'severe' again

GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI becomes 'severe' again

GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI becomes 'severe' again

Delhi AQI has plunged to 'severe' category again.
Delhi AQI has plunged to 'severe' category again. Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The restrictions under GRAP-4 have been reimposed in Delhi and its neighbouring areas once again, as air quality index (AQI) have plunged to the 'severe' category in the national capital region (NCR) again, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday evening. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi
Breaking News Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI Air Quality Index
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\