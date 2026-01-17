The restrictions under GRAP-4 have been reimposed in Delhi and its neighbouring areas once again, as air quality index (AQI) have plunged to the 'severe' category in the national capital region (NCR) again, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday evening.
GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI becomes 'severe' again
GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI becomes 'severe' again
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Pune victory signals acceptance of PM Modi's leadership, not rejection of Ajit Pawar: Fadnavis
-
GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI becomes 'severe' again
-
Battle for Mumbai mayor heats up: Fadnavis slams Thackeray, Shinde Sena moves corporators to hotel
-
IndiGo fined Rs 22 crore by DGCA for flight disruptions in December 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement