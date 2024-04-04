Ap Inter Result 2024 date: BIEAP to announce 1st and 2nd year result on THIS date! know how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Ap Inter Result 2024 soon

Ap Inter 1st year Result 2024: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is likely to announce AP Inter 1st and 2nd year final examination results soon. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their AP Inter Result 2024 through the official website.

Ap Inter 1st year and 2nd year Result 2024 expected date

It is expected that the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year results will be announced in the second or third week of April. However, there is no official confirmation of the exact date and time of the result declaration. In 2023, the board announced the AP Inter First and Second Year Result on April 26. Before the declaration of the results, the board will announce the exact date and time of the results. The notice regarding the same will be separately issued on the official website, bieap.apcfss.in. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of AP for the latest updates.

As per the information shared by Education Minister B Satyanarayana, over 10 lakh students participated in the AP intermediate Exams 2024. Along with the results, the board will provide important statistics such as overall pass percentage and topper list.

Ap Inter exam 2024 statistics

The board conducted the AP intermediate 1st year exam from March 1 to 19 where 4,85,842 students appeared out of 5,04,835 students. The AP inter 2nd exam 2024 was conducted from March 2 to 20 wherein approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared.

What are alternative websites available to check BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results?

The students can keep track of the following websites to check their BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results.

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

results.gov.in

How to download BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results?