AP Inter exam 2024 fee payment deadline extended for regular & private candidates, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP Inter exam 2024 fee payment deadline extended

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has extended the fee payment last date for the AP Inter exam 2024 for 1st and 2nd year regular and private students. The revised schedule can be downloaded from the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.

According to the official notice, the due dates for payment of examination fees for 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate regular and failed (private candidates) or discontinued students of both General and Vocational streams to appear for the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024 have been extended till January 10.

All students are required to make an application fee with a late fee of Rs. 2500. Candidates should note that there will be no further extension of due dates for payment of the examination fee.

The official notice reads, 'It is informed that the due dates for payment of examination fees for First and Second Year Intermediate regular and failed (Private Candidates) or discontinued students of both General and Vocational streams to appear for the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024 is extended till January 10'. The notice further reads, 'All the Principals and the management are requested to give wide publicity about the extension of due dates among the students, parents, and staff of their respective Colleges. A copy of the same should be displayed on the College Notice Board.'

When will exams be conducted?

As per the notice, the exams will be conducted in March 2024. The first-year exams will start from March 1 and conclude on March 19, and the second-year exam will start on March 2 and will end on March 20, 2024. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. All the students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.