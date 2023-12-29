TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd-year exam timetable released at tsbi.cgg.in, exams from February 28
TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd-year exam timetable has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Students who are going to appear in the board exam 2024 can check their exam schedule, time, admit card release date and other updates below.
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the inter-exam date sheet for 1st and 2nd years. Students who plan to appear for the board exam 2024 can download their exam schedule from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the schedule, the TS Inter 1st year 2024 exam will conducted on February 28 while the exam for the second year will be conducted on February 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 9 AM and 12 PM. The second shift will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM.
When will admit cards be released?
Students who will be taking the TS Inter Exam 2024 can obtain their admit card from their respective official schools. The students need to carry a valid form of identification along with the admit card to the exam hall, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the exam. Additionally, students will be given an extra 15 minutes to carefully read and understand the question paper before starting the exam.
How to download TS Inter Time Table 2024?
For Telangana intermediate datasheet, visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the notification link that reads, 'Telangana intermediate datasheet'
It will access a new PDF
Download the exam schedule for future reference
TS Inter 1st year exam timetable
2nd Language Paper-I-February 28
English Paper- I-March 1
Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I- March 4
Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I-March 6
Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I-March 18
TS Inter 2nd year exam timetable
2nd Language Paper – II - February 29
English Paper-II - March 2
Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Political Science Paper-II- March 5
Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper-II, Zoology Paper-II - March 7
Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II - March 12
Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II- March 14
Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II - March 16
Geography Paper II, Modern Language Paper II - March 19
When will TS Inter practical exam be conducted?
TS Inter practical examinations for class 11 and 12 students will be conducted between February 1 and 15. Students need to note that electronic devices such as tablets, phones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Failure to comply with this rule will result in disqualification from the TS Class 12th examinations 2024.