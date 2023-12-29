TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd-year exam timetable released at tsbi.cgg.in, exams from February 28

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS Intermediate 1st 2nd year exam timetable released

TS Inter 1st year 2024 exam will conducted on February 28 while the exam for the second year will be conducted on February 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 9 AM and 12 PM. The second shift will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the inter-exam date sheet for 1st and 2nd years. Students who plan to appear for the board exam 2024 can download their exam schedule from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the schedule, thewill conducted on February 28 while the exam for the second year will be conducted on February 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 9 AM and 12 PM. The second shift will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM.

When will admit cards be released?

Students who will be taking the TS Inter Exam 2024 can obtain their admit card from their respective official schools. The students need to carry a valid form of identification along with the admit card to the exam hall, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the exam. Additionally, students will be given an extra 15 minutes to carefully read and understand the question paper before starting the exam.

How to download TS Inter Time Table 2024?

For Telangana intermediate datasheet, visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Telangana intermediate datasheet'

It will access a new PDF

Download the exam schedule for future reference

TS Inter 1st year exam timetable

2nd Language Paper-I-February 28

English Paper- I-March 1

Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I- March 4

Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I-March 6

Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I- March 11

Commerce Paper-I, Chemistry Paper-I - March 13

Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I-March 15

Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I-March 18

TS Inter 2nd year exam timetable

2nd Language Paper – II - February 29

English Paper-II - March 2

Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Political Science Paper-II- March 5

Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper-II, Zoology Paper-II - March 7

Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II - March 12

Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II- March 14

Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II - March 16

Geography Paper II, Modern Language Paper II - March 19

When will TS Inter practical exam be conducted?