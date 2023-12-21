TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2024: When, and Where to download date sheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2024 soon

TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2024: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon release the intermediate 1st year exam timetable 2024 and TS Intermediate 2nd year exam timetable 2024. The date sheet will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once it is out.

According to the earlier schedule, the intermediate exams in Telangana will be conducted on March 1, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. As per the media reports, the date sheet will be released in the last week of December. However, the exact date of releasing the date sheet is yet not revealed by the board. Once the date sheet is out, the students will be able to download the intermediate exam timetable 2024 1st year, 2nd year schedule from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download TS intermediate exam timetable 2024 for 1st and 2nd years below.

How to download TS intermediate exam timetable 2024 for 1st and 2nd year?

Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the 'TS intermediate exam timetable 2024 for 1st and 2nd year' given under news and announcement

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the schedule of the exam

Candidates are required to download TS intermediate exam timetable 2024 for 1st and 2nd year for future reference

What are the TS intermediate Practical exam dates?

According to the schedule, the first-year practical exams will commence in the first week of February 2024 whereas the second-year practical exams will be conducted from February 1 to 20. Both exams will be conducted in a single shift- from 9 AM to noon.

What are the special guidelines given by the board for appearing in the TS Intermediate Exam 2024?

According to the guidelines shared by the board, the students will have to reach the exam hall by 8.30 am and check the seating plan to avoid last-minute hassles. Students have been advised to carry TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2024 while appearing in the exam, or else they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The students have been advised to carry a pen, geometry box and other things they need to write the exam. Students are prohibited from carrying a mobile, calculator or any kind of electronic device.