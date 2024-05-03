Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, May 3, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Did Rahul Gandhi choose Rae Bareli because of SP pressure? Why Priyanka abstain from contesting in Amethi?

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s threat to drown Hindus in Bhagirathi draws PM’s ire, saying Hindus being treated as second-class citizens in Bengal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath challenges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to support demand for Mathura Krishna Janmasthan temple

