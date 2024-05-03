Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 3, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: May 03, 2024 19:45 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, May 3, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Did Rahul Gandhi choose Rae Bareli because of SP pressure? Why Priyanka abstain from contesting in Amethi? 
  • TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s threat to drown Hindus in Bhagirathi draws PM’s ire, saying Hindus being treated as second-class citizens in Bengal
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath challenges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to support demand for Mathura Krishna Janmasthan temple

