Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 3, 2024

In today's episode:
- Did Rahul Gandhi choose Rae Bareli because of SP pressure? Why Priyanka abstain from contesting in Amethi?
- TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s threat to drown Hindus in Bhagirathi draws PM’s ire, saying Hindus being treated as second-class citizens in Bengal
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath challenges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to support demand for Mathura Krishna Janmasthan temple
