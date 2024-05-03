MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari booked for derogatory remarks against BJP leader Imarti Devi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Congress President Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has been booked on Friday, after he made a derogatory statement on former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi. She lodged an FIR against Patwatri at Dabara Police Station under SC-ST Act.

Meanwhile, BJP is constantly cornering Congress over the derogatory statement of its state chief. BJP has said that wherever Patwari will go, BJP workers will welcome him with black flags. While talking to the media, Jitu Patwari made a derogatory remark against Imarti Devi saying, “Ab Imarti Ji Ka Rass Khatm Ho Gaya Hai…….Mai Unke Liye Ab Kuch Baat Nahi Karunga.”

After Jitu Patwari's remarks, BJP Mahila Morcha demonstrated outside his house in Indore, showing bangles. BJP MLA from Rau Madhu Verma slammed Jitu Patwari and said that he has always been insulting women. Highlighting his earlier such comments, Verma said that even in the assembly elections, Jitu Patwari had said that women take money and keep it in Polka.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed Patwari

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also reacted to Patwari’s statement. He said that those were not just his words but the mentality of the entire Congress party. Insulting Dalits, especially women, has become a norm of that party, he added. Scindia said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar has inspired the women and Dalits of the country to fight for their respect and Dalits of Madhya Pradesh will respond to Patwari’s vile remarks on Imarti Devi with their votes on 7th.

Apart from Union Minister, BJP state president in Madhya Pradesh Vishnudutt Sharma warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not tolerate insults to women. BJP workers and Mahila Morcha will protest against Patwari and will burn his effigy, he said. Madhya Pradesh BJP media in-charge Ashish Aggarwal lamented that Jitu Patwari has a disgusting mentality. What opinion does Priyanka Gandhi, who gave the slogan “I am a girl, can fight”, on this disgusting and condemnable mentality of Jitu Patwari?, he asked.

