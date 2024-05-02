Tamil Nadu Board Result 2024: When, where to download TNDGE 10th, 12th scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Soon

TN SSLC Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai is all set to announce the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (TN SSLC) Result 2024. As per the official announcement, the results for class 12 will be published first on May 6 and then the results of class 10 will be uploaded on May 10. Students who are awaiting the result will be able to download the TN SSLC result 2024 from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC 2024 exam was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024, while the TN SSLC practical exams were conducted from February 26 to February 28, 2024. Tamil Nadu 12th public exam was held from March 1 to March 22. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download TN SSLC Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TN SSLC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN SSLC Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide the essential details

TN SSLC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download TN SSLC Result 2024 and save it for future reference

This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC 2024 exam across the state. The Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam 2024 was held from March 26 to April 8, 2024, across the state. To pass the exam, the students are required to obtain 35 marks out of a total of 100 marks in each subject.

Alternative websites to check

dge.tn.gov.in/results.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

This year, around 9 lakh students appeared in the class 10thexam and 7.5 lakh students in class 12th board exam.

In 2023, the class 10th tamil nadu results were declared on May 19 and the class 12th public exam results were declared on May 8. A total of 8,03,385 students appeared in the class 12th public exam, of which, 7,55,451 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.03 per cent.