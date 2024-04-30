Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Results for Class 10th and 12th to be DECLARED on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Class 10th, and 12 Result soon

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will soon announce the classes 10th and 12th results. As per media reports, the TN Tamil Nadu Board class 12th result will be announced on May 6, while the class 10th results on May 10. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of class 10th, and class 12th results. Students are required to check the official website for the latest updates.

Besides the official website, the students will have SMS and Digilocker to download their scorecards. After the declaration of the results, the students can collect TN Class 12 result 2024 mark sheet from their respective schools. TN HSE Class 12 board exam 2024 was conducted between March 1 to 22. The exams were conducted between 10 am to 1 pm. The class 10 (SSC) exams were conducted between March 26 and April 8.

In 2023, the TNDGE Class 12 result was announced on May 8. In 2022, class 10 results were declared with class 12 exam results on June 20. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu TNDGE can check their results on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Class 10th, and 12 Result?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the result link that reads, 'Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to choose the respective exam you appeared for

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page

Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Results for classes 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Alternative websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Class 10th, and 12 Result: Passing Marks

To pass the Tamil Nadu TNDGE 2024 Class 10th and 12 exam, students are required to pass 35 marks out of 100 in every subject. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.