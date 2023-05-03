TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE 1st and 2 year exam result to be declared on THIS date!

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2-year exam to be uploaded soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. Check expected date, time, qualifying marks and more details.

TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Result Date Soon

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results 2023 soon. Candidates will be able to download Telangana Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year exam results from the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in, once released. 

According to the media reports, TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2-year exams will be announced by May 10, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the results date and time. 

TS Inter Result 2023: How to download?

  • Candidates are required to visit the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the 'result' section
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'TS Inter Result 2023 for Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results 2023' flashing on the homepage
  • Enter your details including roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details
  • Telangana Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download Telangana  Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results 2023 and save it for future reference

TS Inter Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the TS intermediate exams, a candidate must score at least a 35 percent mark in each subject.

TS Inter Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Candidates will check their results at the following websites. 

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in
  • manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

TS Inter Result 2023: Overview

This year, a total of 947699 candidates appeared for the TS Inter exams of which 482677 candidates appeared for the Inter 1st year exams and 465022 candidates appeared for the TS 2nd year exams. 

The exams for Inter 1st year were conducted from March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam betwen March 16 and April 4, 2023 at various exam centers across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 PM. 

It is expected that both IPE 1st and 2-year results will be released on the same. The date and time for the results will be shared soon by the board. Students have been advised to keep a regular check on the website for latest updates. 

