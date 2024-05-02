Starting the day with salad and vegetables keeps blood sugar stable, reduces Type-2 diabetes risk

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Salad & veggies for breakfast stabilise blood sugar

The saying goes: "Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." Essentially, it suggests that breakfast should provide us with energy for the day and contribute the most to keeping us healthy. New research has revealed that those who start their day with vegetables or salads tend to have controlled blood sugar levels. It even reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

According to research conducted at Weill Cornell Medicine in America, consuming vegetables and salad for breakfast doesn't activate hunger hormones as much. This also helps in reducing obesity. Associate Professor Dr Alpana Shukla from Weill Cornell Medicine, who conducted this research, says that the nutritional value of something depends on what we eat after it. Firstly, consuming vegetables introduces fibre into the stomach, creating a sponge-like situation. Then, when carbohydrates are consumed, it prevents sugar from entering the bloodstream, resulting in less glucose being absorbed by the body. This reduces the need for insulin. She says that food sequencing, i.e., what to eat after what benefits diabetics and pre-diabetics the most, but it's also good for the general population. The research has shown that people who eat vegetable salad before consuming rice don't experience a significant increase in their glucose levels.

She explains that consuming lentils and vegetables before carbohydrates like bread or rice, even just 10 minutes prior, can potentially lower blood sugar levels by up to 47%. Eating lentils and vegetables first also reduces hunger and leads to eating less overall.

5 vegetables that keep blood sugar stable and explain each

Spinach: Spinach is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, making it an excellent choice for stabilizing blood sugar levels. Its high magnesium content helps enhance insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to better utilize glucose.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a non-starchy vegetable rich in antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins. Its fibre slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing spikes in blood glucose levels after meals.

Bell peppers: Bell peppers are low in calories and carbohydrates but rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These nutrients help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, supporting stable blood sugar levels.

Zucchini: Zucchini is a versatile vegetable with a low glycemic index, meaning it has minimal impact on blood sugar levels. It's high in water and fibre, promoting a feeling of fullness and aiding in blood sugar regulation.

Green beans: Green beans are low in carbohydrates and calories but packed with nutrients like vitamins C and K, as well as folate. Their soluble fibre content slows down digestion and the absorption of sugars, preventing blood sugar spikes.