MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Soon on mhtcet2023.mahacet.org: Check latest updates

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will soon release the admit cards for the common entrance test (CET-2023). Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the admit cards will be able to download MHT CET 2023 soon from the official website of MHT - mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

According to the media reports, the result of the common entrance test (CET-2023) will be announced anytime. Candidates are required to keep a close watch on the official website.

The date of conduct of the exam is yet not revealed by the exam authority. Candidates will be able to check their exam date, and center details on their admit cards. According to the notice, the admit cards will be released on the candidate's login. All registered candidates have been advised to keep refreshing the official website for latest updates.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning shift - 09:00 AM To 12:00 AM or Afternoon shift - 02.00 PM to 05.00 PM . Candidates will have to report to the exam center at least one hour before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter in the exam hall after the login time.

Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2023 are required to take a printout of the admit card after the release for future reference. The candidate will have to show a copy of admit card and government-approved identity card while appearing for the exam.

MHT CET 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website of MHT CET - mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads 'MHT CET 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the admit card where you need to login with credentials

MHT CET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download MHT CET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

