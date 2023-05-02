Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023 out at bseh.org.in, check roll number wise result

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023 at bseh.org.in

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the result for Haryana D.El.Ed March 2023 exam. Candidates who appeared in the Haryana D.El.Ed exam can download their results from the official website of BSEH -bseh.org.in using their credentials on the login page.

According to the official notification, candidates who want to reappear for Haryana D.El.Ed July 2023 exams are required to register themselves from May 9 to 23 without late fees. However, those who will not be able to submit the applications in time will have to submit applications with a late fee of Rs. 100 from May 24 to 30, Rs. 300 will be charged from May 31 to June, and Rs. 1000/- late fee will be charged from June 7 to June 13.

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

A login page will be opened where one need to enter their admission year and roll number

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that they would have to pay Rs. 800/- for reappearing in one subject of the D.El.Ed exam. If there are applications for more than one subject, Rs. 200/- will be charged. Candidates can directly download Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023 by clicking on the above link.

Direct link to download Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2023

