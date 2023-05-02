ICSE Board Result 2023: When will class 10th, 12th result be declared?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE Board Result 2023 for class 10th, 12th result to be declared this month

ICSE Board Result 2023 date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will soon announce the ISC and ICSE results. Students will be able to check their 10th, and 12th results from the official website of CISCE - cisce.org, results.cise.org, once declared.

According to the media reports, the ICSE results 2023 will be declared in the month of May 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results yet. The exam authority has also said that the CICSE class 10th result 2023 will be allotted to schools through the convenors.

As per the notification available on the official website, The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Exam 2023 will be announced through the conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will not be available from the office of CISE in New Delhi.

ICSE Board Result 2023: How to Download?

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download ICSE Board Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of ICSE - cisce.org, results.cise.org

Click on the notification link that reads 'ICSE Board Result 2023' for ISC or ICSE

Click on the respective link, it will redirect you to the login page

After entering your credentials, ICSE Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Students can take a printout of the ICSE Board Result 2023 for future reference

Once, the result is declared. Students will be able to check CISCE class 10th, and 12th results through the Digilocker app.

CISCE conducted the ICSE 10th exams from February 27 to March 29, 2023 while the exams for class 12th were conducted between February 13 and March 31.

