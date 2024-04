Updated on: April 30, 2024 9:51 IST

Electoral Officer: Adequate security forces to be deployed in Delhi for Lok Sabha Polls on May 25

Adequate forces including police, Home Guards, and Central Paramilitary Forces will be deployed in the national capital for the Lok Sabha polls on May 25 and there will be nothing to worry about, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy on April 09. watch to know more!