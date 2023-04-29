Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Board Results 2023: Check updates on all central and state 10th, 12th pending board exam results

Board Results 2023: Check updates on all central and state 10th, 12th pending board exam results

Board Results 2023: Checklist of all central and state board exam result update for classes 10th and 12th.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2023 15:11 IST
CBSE result date, CISCE result date, MP Board result date, HPBOSE result date, TSBIE result date,
Image Source : INDIA TV Board Results 2023 Soon

Board Results 2023: Board exams play an important role in students' educational journey. Based on the board exam results, a candidate can determine his/her future goals. The board exam results are a reflection of their hard work and dedication throughout their academic year. In this article, we are going to discuss the pending Board Results 2023 of all central and state boards. 

A few days back the results of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad and the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh were announced. In which, girls outshine boys on both boards. In UP Board, The total pass percentage of class 10th was 89.78%, and 75.52 in Class 12th. In BIEAP 1st-year results, a total of 2.66 lakh students qualified in the AP Inter 1st Year 2023 exam while 2.7 lakh students qualified in the AP Inter 2nd Year 2023 exam. The Bihar Board Results 2023 were announced on March 31.

As Board Results 2023 are being published by all respective education boards. It is expected that the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be announced. However, the release date of the result is yet not confirmed by the boards. According to media results, the result of both exams will be announced in the month of May/June 2023. In this article, we have curated a table of all central and state board exams, Students and parents will be able to directly check the result, once it is released. 

Board Results 2023: List of all central and state pending board exam results

Board Results Class 10 Class 12
CBSE Results Click Here Click Here
CISCE Results Click Here Click Here
Assam Board Result Click Here Click Here
Chhattisgarh Board Result Click Here Click Here
Goa Board Result Click Here Click Here
Gujarat Board Result Click Here Click Here
Haryana Board Result Click Here Click Here
Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board Result Click Here Click Here
J&K State Board Result Click Here Click Here
Jharkhand Board Result Click Here Click Here
Karnataka Board Result Click Here Click Here
Kerala Board Result Click Here Click Here
Madhya Pradesh Board Result Click Here Click Here
Maharashtra State Board Result Click Here Click Here
Manipur Board Result Click Here Click Here
Meghalaya Board Result Click Here Click Here
Mizoram Board Result Click Here Click Here
Nagaland Board Result Click Here Click Here
Orissa Board Result Click Here Click Here
Punjab Board Result Click Here Click Here
Rajasthan Board Result Click Here Click Here
Tamil Nadu Board Result Click Here Click Here
Telangana State Board Result Click Here Click Here
Tripura Board Result Click Here Click Here
West Bengal (WB) Board Result Click Here Click Here
Uttarakhand Board Result Click Here Click Here

Board Results 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the respective official website of the board
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter your credientials and click on the submit button
  • The respective result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the result for future reference

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Results 2023: How to convert CGPA into marks; Steps to calculate percentage

ALSO READ | MP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th exams to be released on THIS date!

 

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News