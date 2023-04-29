Board Results 2023: Check updates on all central and state 10th, 12th pending board exam results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Board Results 2023 Soon

Board Results 2023: Board exams play an important role in students' educational journey. Based on the board exam results, a candidate can determine his/her future goals. The board exam results are a reflection of their hard work and dedication throughout their academic year. In this article, we are going to discuss the pending Board Results 2023 of all central and state boards.

A few days back the results of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad and the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh were announced. In which, girls outshine boys on both boards. In UP Board, The total pass percentage of class 10th was 89.78%, and 75.52 in Class 12th. In BIEAP 1st-year results, a total of 2.66 lakh students qualified in the AP Inter 1st Year 2023 exam while 2.7 lakh students qualified in the AP Inter 2nd Year 2023 exam. The Bihar Board Results 2023 were announced on March 31.

As Board Results 2023 are being published by all respective education boards. It is expected that the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be announced. However, the release date of the result is yet not confirmed by the boards. According to media results, the result of both exams will be announced in the month of May/June 2023. In this article, we have curated a table of all central and state board exams, Students and parents will be able to directly check the result, once it is released.

Board Results 2023: List of all central and state pending board exam results

Board Results Class 10 Class 12 CBSE Results Click Here Click Here CISCE Results Click Here Click Here Assam Board Result Click Here Click Here Chhattisgarh Board Result Click Here Click Here Goa Board Result Click Here Click Here Gujarat Board Result Click Here Click Here Haryana Board Result Click Here Click Here Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board Result Click Here Click Here J&K State Board Result Click Here Click Here Jharkhand Board Result Click Here Click Here Karnataka Board Result Click Here Click Here Kerala Board Result Click Here Click Here Madhya Pradesh Board Result Click Here Click Here Maharashtra State Board Result Click Here Click Here Manipur Board Result Click Here Click Here Meghalaya Board Result Click Here Click Here Mizoram Board Result Click Here Click Here Nagaland Board Result Click Here Click Here Orissa Board Result Click Here Click Here Punjab Board Result Click Here Click Here Rajasthan Board Result Click Here Click Here Tamil Nadu Board Result Click Here Click Here Telangana State Board Result Click Here Click Here Tripura Board Result Click Here Click Here West Bengal (WB) Board Result Click Here Click Here Uttarakhand Board Result Click Here Click Here

Board Results 2023: How to download?

Visit the respective official website of the board

Click on the result link

Enter your credientials and click on the submit button

The respective result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

