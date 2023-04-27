CBSE Board Results 2023: How to convert CGPA into marks; Steps to calculate percentage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Results 2023 Soon

CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10th and 12th board results for 2022-23 academic session soon. As per the reports, the CBSE Board results 2023 for High school and intermediate is expected in the third or fourth week of May 2023. However, the official confirmation pertaining to CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 is still awaited.

CBSE 10th board exams were held from February 14 to March 21, 2023, and the Class 12th board exams were held between February 14 and April 5, 2023. Over 39 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Board exams this year, of which nearly 22 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams and about 17 lakh students for Class 12 board exams.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: What is CGPA Marks

For the students who have appeared in Class 10 board exams, their CBSE 10th result 2023 will include the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) marks. CBSE calculate the CGPA marks in the form of grade points ranging from 4 to 10. If a student scores below 4 CGPA, s/he will stand unsuccessful in the CBSE board exams.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to convert CGPA into Marks

Students can convert their CGPA into marks by following the process Mentioned below.

Firstly add the grade points earned in all subjects.

Divide the total grade points by the total number of subjects.

Now, to convert the CGPA score into percentage marks multiply it by 9.5 percent.

You will get the actual percentage of marks secured in CBSE 10th Result 2023.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Soon: Alternative ways to download Class 10, 12 marksheet

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam 2024: More MCQs to be asked on real-life situations, competency, say officials

CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps to calculate percentage

Students can calculate the percentage marks secured in CBSE Board Results 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.