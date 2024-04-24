MP Board 2024 Topper list released for 10th, and 12th, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 2024 Topper list

Along with the announcement of the MP Board Class 10th, and 12th results, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the toppers of both classes. This year, the pass percentage of class 10th has declined compared to the previous year's result. On the other side, the pass percentage of the class 12th board exam has improved from last year's 55.28 per cent to 64.48 per cent this year. The link to the scorecards has been activated on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in. Students can download MP Board Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024 using their roll number, application number and other details on the login page.

According to the results, Anushka Aggarwal from Mandala secured the top position in the exam with an impressive score of 495 out of 500 marks. On the other side, Jayant Yadav has secured the top position in the exam with an outstanding 487 out of 500. Here, we have curated a list of toppers of MPBSE Class 10th, and 12th. Have a look.

MP Board Class 12th Humanities Toppers

Rank 1: Jayant Yadav- 487 Marks

Rank 2: Kuldeep Mewar - 486 marks

Rank 3: Nisha Bharati - 484 marks

Rank 4: Chetna Kachwaha - 483 marks

Rank 5: Divya Bhilwar - 482 marks

Rank 5: Abhinesh Kumar Tripathi - 482 marks

Rank 5: Muskan Kusram - 482 marks

Rank 5: Shivam Sanodiya - 482 marks

MP Board Class 12th Science Toppers - Maths

Rank 1. Anshika Mishra - 493

Rank 2. Ankita Chaubey - 491

Rank 3. Geeta Lodhi - 490

Rank 4. Kriti Chaurasiya - 488

Rank 4. Jhanvi Patel - 488

Rank 5. Monika Sahu - 487

Rank 5. Mahima Dangi - 487

Rank 5. Aditya Gaud - 487

Rank 5. Pragya Shukla - 487

Rank 5. Ankita Patel - 487

MP Board Class 12th Science Toppers - Biology

Rank 1. Sana Anju Khan - 487

Rank 2. Preksha Rajput - 486

Rank 3. Mehar Qureshi - 485

Rank 4. Sonam Patel - 484

Rank 5. Anshika Patel - 483

Rank 5. Prathan Soni - 483

MP Board Class 12th Commerce Toppers

Rank 1. Muskan Dangi - 493

Rank 2. Garima Jain - 482

Rank 2. Gauri Jaiswal - 482

Rank 2. Diya Kotwani - 482

Rank 3. Falguni Pawar - 481

Rank 4. Muskan Awtani - 480

Rank 5. Gautam Bagri - 479

Rank 5. Anadi Kusmaraya - 479

MP Board Class 10th Toppers

Rank 1. Anushka Agarwal: 495/500

Rank 2. Rekha Rebari, Ishmita Tomar, Sneha Patel: 493/500

Rank 3. Saurav Singh: 492/500

Comparing the gender-wise pass percentage, this year too, the girls outperformed boys in class 10th exams by achieving a total passing percentage of 61.87 per cent, while boys attained 54.35 per cent.

MPBSE MP Board Result 2024 Supplementary Exam Dates

MPBSE MP Board Result 2024 supplementary exam will be conducted on June 9 wherein a total of 100,377 students are set to appear in the exam, of which, 49,877 are boys and 50,500 are girls. The timetable will be shared in due course. Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates.