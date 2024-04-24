MP Board 2024 Topper list released for 10th, and 12th, check here

Along with the announcement of the MP Board Class 10th, and 12th results, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the toppers of both classes. This year, the pass percentage of class 10th has declined compared to the previous year's result. On the other side, the pass percentage of the class 12th board exam has improved from last year's 55.28 per cent to 64.48 per cent this year. The link to the scorecards has been activated on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in. Students can download MP Board Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024 using their roll number, application number and other details on the login page.
According to the results, Anushka Aggarwal from Mandala secured the top position in the exam with an impressive score of 495 out of 500 marks. On the other side, Jayant Yadav has secured the top position in the exam with an outstanding 487 out of 500. Here, we have curated a list of toppers of MPBSE Class 10th, and 12th. Have a look.
MP Board Class 12th Humanities Toppers
Rank 1: Jayant Yadav- 487 Marks
Rank 2: Kuldeep Mewar - 486 marks
Rank 3: Nisha Bharati - 484 marks
Rank 4: Chetna Kachwaha - 483 marks
Rank 5: Divya Bhilwar - 482 marks
Rank 5: Abhinesh Kumar Tripathi - 482 marks
Rank 5: Muskan Kusram - 482 marks
Rank 5: Shivam Sanodiya - 482 marks
MP Board Class 12th Science Toppers - Maths
Rank 1. Anshika Mishra - 493
Rank 2. Ankita Chaubey - 491
Rank 3. Geeta Lodhi - 490
Rank 4. Kriti Chaurasiya - 488
Rank 4. Jhanvi Patel - 488
Rank 5. Monika Sahu - 487
Rank 5. Mahima Dangi - 487
Rank 5. Aditya Gaud - 487
Rank 5. Pragya Shukla - 487
Rank 5. Ankita Patel - 487
MP Board Class 12th Science Toppers - Biology
Rank 1. Sana Anju Khan - 487
Rank 2. Preksha Rajput - 486
Rank 3. Mehar Qureshi - 485
Rank 4. Sonam Patel - 484
Rank 5. Anshika Patel - 483
Rank 5. Prathan Soni - 483
MP Board Class 12th Commerce Toppers
Rank 1. Muskan Dangi - 493
Rank 2. Garima Jain - 482
Rank 2. Gauri Jaiswal - 482
Rank 2. Diya Kotwani - 482
Rank 3. Falguni Pawar - 481
Rank 4. Muskan Awtani - 480
Rank 5. Gautam Bagri - 479
Rank 5. Anadi Kusmaraya - 479
MP Board Class 10th Toppers
Rank 1. Anushka Agarwal: 495/500
Rank 2. Rekha Rebari, Ishmita Tomar, Sneha Patel: 493/500
Rank 3. Saurav Singh: 492/500
Comparing the gender-wise pass percentage, this year too, the girls outperformed boys in class 10th exams by achieving a total passing percentage of 61.87 per cent, while boys attained 54.35 per cent.
MPBSE MP Board Result 2024 Supplementary Exam Dates
MPBSE MP Board Result 2024 supplementary exam will be conducted on June 9 wherein a total of 100,377 students are set to appear in the exam, of which, 49,877 are boys and 50,500 are girls. The timetable will be shared in due course. Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates.